Rose, Donald W. Jr.
NORTH ROSE: Age 65, of Catchpole Rd. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Don was born March 7, 1954, in Lyons, a son to Donald and Arlene Poole Rose. He was employed through the years by Newark Developmental Center, having worked at Wolcott and Rose Community Residences, and retired as a bus driver from North Rose-Wolcott Schools. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing with his grandchildren. Don was a member of the North Rose Fire Department, Farnsworth Historical Society and was caretaker of Huckleberry Swamp. Predeceased by his father, Donald, Sr., and son, Scott D. Rose. He is survived by his wife Becky of 46 years; 4 children, Brian Rose, Adam (Alicia) Rose, Danielle Rose and Patti (Matt) Shaw; 7 grandchildren; mother, Arlene Rose; several aunts; and extended family. Family and friends may call Friday (March 15) from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will be held Saturday (Mar. 16) at 11 am. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to North Rose Fire Department in Don’s memory, or a charity of choice. keysorfuneralhomes.com
