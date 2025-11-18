Rose, Mark R. 

SAVANNAH: Mark R. Rose, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Friends and family are warmly invited to gather and honor his memory Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763, 6161 West Port Bay Road, Wolcott.

Born on May 9, 1958, Mark was the son of the late Robert W. and Barbara (Luckenbach) Rose. He was a proud graduate of North Rose Wolcott. Mark dedicated many years of service as a foreman for the Wayne County Highway Department in Savannah, where he was known for his hard work and camaraderie.

Mark cherished time spent with his family and friends. His warmth, humor, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Pamela (Poole) Rose; his sons, Joseph (Ruth) and Mark Rose; and his grandchildren: Hannah (Chip) Rose, Cassidy (Cooper) Jackson, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins: Craig (Jeana) Rose, Holly (Roy) Cole, Mike (Nicole) Rose, Melissa (Todd) Rose, and DJ (Tammy) Rose. He also leaves behind his brother, Ronald Rose, and his Special Mother In Law Nancy Poole, along with his Brother In Law Rick (Trish) Poole, and his Sister in laws: Johanna, Cindy Rose.

In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brother, Daryl Rose, his sister, Linda Radell.