Rose, Robert William 

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 88, passed away peacefully on October 24th, 2018. He was predeceased by many brothers and sisters; and son, Daryl. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Linda Rose of Florida, Ronald Rose of Savannah, Mark (Pamela) Rose of Savannah; daughter-in-law, Johanna Rose of Savannah; step-children, Mike (Karen) Kelley of Weedsport, Christina (Thomas) Studley of Palmyra, Jeffery (Nancy) Kelley of Ontario, James (Robin Griffiths) Kelley of Martville; 8 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Robinson of N. Rose, Wanda Fellows of Rochester, Beatrice Champlin of Ohio, Marian (Scott) Sutherland of Rose; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm, Monday, October 29th at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where funeral services will start promptly at 6:00pm. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com