Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. Mary graduated from Windom Area High School, MN in 1962 and later attended Worthington Community College, MN and graduated in 1986 with an Associates Degree. On January 22, 1966, Mary was united in marriage to James Edward Rosenkranz in Minneapolis, MN. Together they had four children. James, John, and twins Abigail, and Samuel. They later divorced. Mary enjoyed a close relationship with all of her children. She worked for Citibank, SD for twenty years and later retired. She then moved to NY in 2012 to spend her golden years with her daughter Abigail and granddaughter Alyssa. She loved her dog “Checkers”, enjoyed reading, word searches, cooking, music, shopping, collecting angels, Boyd’s Bears, she loved Take 5 candy bars, Diet Coke, Red Lobster, and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite tv show was “The Bang Theory”. She had a great sense of humor. She loved her neighbors on Sixth Street in Hartford, SD and often talked about “Thirsty Thursday’s”!

Mary had some favorite sayings she liked to us especially on her children:

Lord love a duck!

This to shall pass!

You’ll forget all about it by the time your married!

Meanwhile back at the ranch!

Put that in your pipe and smoke it!

Mighty tasty said the spider to the fly!

Mary is survived by her children, James H. Rosenkranz (Jenny Quade) of Windom, MN; John E. Rosenkranz (Carol Goeman) of Bingham Lake, MN; and Abigail B. Rosenkranz (Richard Lord) of Macedon, NY. Grandchildren; one sister Mrs. Donald (Elizabeth) Holten of Stewartville, MN, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was proceeded in death by her parents; son, Samuel E. Rosenkranz; one infant brother, and one infant sister. Mary will be cremated in NY and family will hold services at a later date in Windom, MN.