Ross Jr., Lewis C. 

NEWARK: Lewis Charles Ross, Jr., 93, passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon on Monday, November 24, 2025, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main St., Newark, NY. Burial with miliary honors will be held at East Newark Cemetery.

Lewis was born in Newark, NY on August 11, 1932, the son of the late Lewis Charles Ross, Sr. and Mary (Troche) Ross. Lewis proudly served in the United State Navy. He became a printer working at Baker Britt (Newark, NY) and continued his work at Case Hoyt (Rochester, NY) until his retirement.

He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ross-VanHall and Stephanie Ross; two grandsons, Ryan and Christopher Concert; a very special nephew Dana Ross, who he loved dearly and enjoyed having many visits and conversations about everything under the sun, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Goetzman Ross; a son, Jeffrey Ross; his brothers Phillip and Bob Ross; his sisters, Katherine Celso and Mary Jane Scutella.

Lewis was a DIEHARD Yankee and Browns fan.

