Rosser, Mary Ellen

SODUS: Born in Allendale South Carolina, February 14, 1943 to Orrie Priester and Louis Marshall-Priester (both deceased). She is survived by her sisters Margret Archer (Priester) & Reed Archer (husband), Bernice Moore (Priester), and brother Bobby Priester & Mary Lynn Priester (wife). Mary Ellen and Otis met as teenagers (she was 16 and he was 18), they fell in love, and were married June 28th, 1960. Together they had seven children and raised six. Otis Rosser, Jr., Michael Rosser (Husband of Nancy Rosser), Mary Ann Rosser, Robert Rosser (Husband of Rosa Rosser), Janice Rosser, Delores Rosser, and Tyrone Rosser (deceased: 1970). Mary Ellen was a volunteer Ombudsman at Blossom View Nursing Home, she worked at IEC, and Duffy Motts. Prior to joining the workforce, she was a stay-at-home mother to her small children until her youngest child began school. Mary Ellen was a member of Gravel Pit Church of God, where she sang in the choir and served as Choir director. She often welcomed the spirit through praise and worship while playing her tambourine. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, six children, a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family/Grandchildren Ethel Lee Cox (Mother-in-Law), Talis Rosser, Tyrone Rosser, Luke Rosser, Gabriella Green, Travis Rosser, Brandon Newsome, Danielle Britt, Joshua A. Green, Erica Britt, Brittany Williams, Cleveland Williams, Jr., Shantell Rosser, Jamie Rosser. And a host of great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral services will start promptly at 1:00pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com