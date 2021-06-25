Rotach, Helen L. (Webber)

LYONS: Helen L. (Webber) Rotach born August 9, 1924, entered into the presence of her Savior on June 21, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital. She is a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is survived by her daughter Jean Camp, granddaughter Maxine Sutton, great-granddaughter Heather Matthys, brother Arthur (Judy) Webber, sisters-in-law June and Daisy Webber, and Virginia Bennett, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 57 years Lloyd Rotach, parents Mabel (Knapp) and Delbert Webber, 3 sisters and 6 brothers. Before retirement at 62 years old, Helen worked at the factories in Wayne County.

As per Helen’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. Those who wish to celebrate Helen’s life are invited to donate to Sunnyside Baptist Church (11648 Wolcott road, North Rose, N.Y. 14516) where Helen was a member of for over 70 years or to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.co