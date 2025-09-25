CLYDE: John Rotach, 72, passed away at home peacefully Saturday, September 20, 2025.

There wilt be no prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the Clyde VFW October 11, at 1PM.

John was born in Oswego, NY on August 19, 1953. Son of Leslie and Julia Rotach. John loved watching football and Nascar racing. Survived by significant other Sue Marr and by his son Justin Rotach.

He is also survived by Josh Jackson and Caprice DuPont who considered him a father figure. Sisters, Rebecca Finch, Diane Kelsey (Joe DiSanto), Connie (Charles Rypma) Rotach. Grandchildren, Jakob, Hanna, Kat, Everett Rotach. Several nieces and nephews.

Predecessed by father Lestie and mother Julia Rotach. Siblings Ruthie Forjone, Leslie Rotach, and Sandra Caves.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde NY.