Rothfuss, Alma

LYONS: September 4, 2025, Alma Rothfuss, 57, stepped into the arms of her beloved Jesus after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Born June 9,1968 in Rosita, Nicaragua in a country torn by civil war, she was dedicated to moving forward. She was known by the names of Feliciana, Feliza, Chanita and Alma. No matter the country or the name, she is known by all with fondness and love. In her career she worked as a guide in the Ruben Dario National theater, as a cake decorator in the Hotel Hyatt and as a self-employed restaurateur in Guatemala. After emigrating to the U.S., she worked in various jobs on farms and food processing facilities and finally as co-pastor in the City of God World Prayer Center in Savannah and Palmyra. She heard the Lord whisper that the Savannah church should expand to Palmyra.

Her passion was prayer, and she devoted herself wholeheartedly to helping those in need. She welcomed everyone with a radiant smile and words of encouragement, reflecting the Jesus who had lifted her up, saved her, and filled her life with joy and purpose.

She delighted in praying alongside others and sharing the truth that Jesus is real and good. No matter the circumstance, she was always ready with a warm handshake, a kind word, and a smile that revealed her deep empathy and unwavering character.

Predeceased by her father Luis Emilio Tinoco Zamoran, she is survived by her loving husband of five years, Ora Rothfuss III, her mother Maria Christina Granados Centeno, her children Lissette (Mario), Jonathan, Helen Elizabeth, Estefania Madai, step children Amelia and Ora IV (Crisanna), brother Jose and sister Maria, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless loved ones in her church family.

Memorial Service to be held 3:00 PM September 6 at the City of God World Prayer Center, Savannah.

Donations may be given to the Gideons International or Care Net of Wayne County

