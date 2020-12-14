Rothfuss, Joanne M. “Keenan”

MACEDON: Passed away on December 9, 2020 at age 86. Joanne was born in Rochester, NY July 26, 1934 to the late Thomas Berry and Florence May “Wright” Keenan. She was preceded to heaven by her beloved siblings, Violet Thompson, and brothers T. Henry, James, Charles, and M. Roy. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ora G. Rothfuss Jr; children Ora III (Alma) Rothfuss, Martha (Jeffery) Flower, Rebecca (W. Mark) Goodman; her loving grandchildren Andrew (Sarah) Flower, Emily (Joshua) Flower, Cassandra (Ben) Goodman, Ora IV (Crisanna) Rothfuss, Amelia Rothfuss, Jennifer (Louis) Goodman, Christopher Goodman, Kristen Flower; and three great grandchildren Daphne, Sophie & Ora V. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Joanne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family was a priority in her life. She and Ora raised the kids with a balance of love and responsibility. She shared her love of music, books, education and God with all of her Grandchildren through talks, walks, playing games and hosting many family gatherings. In her professional life, she enjoyed serving first a teacher, helping to establish the Math department in Marion and later serving in various roles for the town and county. In the greater Macedon community Joanne served in many ways, with much of her volunteer work poured into the Macedon Center United Methodist Church where she used her musical talent in the choir, as a teacher of high school Sunday school and serving on innumerable committees and dinners. She was a Pal-Mac School Board President, and served on town committees including the move of the Town Hall from the old Universalist Church on Center street to the Lapham property, the current location of the Town Hall and Library. Even after retiring, Joanne and Ora travelled the town delivering Meals on Wheels. One of the highlights of her later years was genealogy research with Ora, even travelling to Cockermouth, England where she was able to see her father’s childhood home, and meet her cousins which she first learned of through her exhaustive genealogy work. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Macedon Center United Methodist Church or Keuka College (Keuka College Giving), mail to, Office of Development, 141 Central Ave., Keuka Park, NY 14478. Family and friends are invited to calling hours, 11:00AM to 1:30PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Masks and social distancing practices are required. Those wishing to attend calling hours should RSVP below. A private memorial service will be held at the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Road (Route 31F) Macedon, NY 14502. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com