Rothfuss, Jr., Ora George

MACEDON: Passed away on March 17, 2021 at age 90. Ora was born in Penfield, NY on February 24, 1931, to the late Ora and Anna “Rissinger” Rothfuss. He was preceded to heaven by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joanne Mae “Keenan” Rothfuss and brother Jake (Mary Ellen) Rothfuss. He is survived by his Siblings Lois (Albert) Squire and Charles (Joyce) Rothfuss; his children Ora III (Alma) Rothfuss, Martha (Jefferey) Flower, Rebecca (W. Mark) Goodman; his loving grandchildren Andrew (Sarah) Flower, Emily (Joshua) Flower, Cassandra (Ben) Goodman, Ora IV (Crisanna) Rothfuss, Amelia Rothfuss, Jennifer (Louis) Goodman, Christopher Goodman, Kristen Flower; and three great grandchildren Daphne, Sophie & Ora V. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Ora was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Farming, the love of the land, and community were priorities in his life. He and Joanne raised the kids with a balance of love, responsibility and hard work. He loved education, reading books, chatting with people working for God and creating limericks. He shared these values with all of his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren through talks, walks, playing games and hosting many family gatherings at the farm.

Ora served the greater Macedon community in many ways. Much of his volunteer work was poured into the Macedon Center United Methodist Church where he served on innumerable committees. He especially enjoyed washing dishes at church dinners and attending Annual Conference. A successful farm owner, he was involved with many local cooperative efforts including the Palmyra Agway, DHI, Dairylea and the Holstein Club. He was Chair of the Macedon Town Republican Party, member of the Wayne County Planning Board and delivered Meals on Wheels with Joanne.

One of the highlights of his later years was researching genealogy with Joanne, even travelling to Ireland where he was bitten by the Limerick bug. He enjoyed penning limericks in the middle of the night for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions or any other event that came to mind.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd, Macedon, NY 14502, the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org) or the charity of your choice.

There will be no prior calling. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Oakwood Cemetery, 1975 Baird Road, Penfield, NY 14526. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall of Ora’s obituary page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com