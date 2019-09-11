Rothwell, Edward H. 

WALWORTH, NY: Was born January 27, 1929 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Edwin and Anna (Sweeney) Rothwell. Passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved son-in-law, Kevin Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (Thomas) Rothwell; sons: Terry, Rick and Jeff Rothwell; daughter: Lisa Campbell, and their families. Edward received his degrees from Hartwick College and Ithaca College; then obtained his Master’s Degree from Elmira College. He retired from the Elmira City School District after teaching for 40 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 556 St. Joseph’s Blvd., Elmira, NY. The Reverend Lew Brown will celebrate the Mass. Edward’s family will receive guests 1 hour prior to the Mass in the narthex of the church at 10 am. Following the Mass Edward will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery with Father Brown offering the committal prayers. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make charitable donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma organizations, or to a charity of your choice that means something special to you. Envelopes will be available at the church. Edward’s tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com