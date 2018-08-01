Rotondo, Keith D. 

NEWARK: Keith D. Rotondo, 59, died Tuesday (July 17, 2018) at his home. He had worked for Key Industries for over 20 years. Keith had a close loving relationship with his mother, the late Anna Baldwin. He loved to let people know he married his high school sweetheart, Krisy. Keith was a miniature and a match box car collector. He was very proud of his collections, taking the time each day to dust them and show them to anyone he could. Great NASCAR fan watching all the races. I ardent video game player, Keith would show no mercy, not even to his wife. Keith is survived by his wife Krisy; his family at Friends for a Day and many friends at Wayne ARC. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday (August 11th) at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com