Rouse, Roger W. “Rocky”

NEWARK: Passed away on November 23, 2019 at age 65. Rocky was born in Clifton Springs, NY to Gordon and Beatrice Rouse. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vikki Rouse; children, Sabrina (Michael) Orbaker and Rocky Rouse; grandchildren, Kendra, Joshua, Jillian, Brandon, Ashlee, Mariah and Rocky; 4 great grandchildren; 8 siblings and extended family. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2:30PM – 4:30 PM on Sunday (December 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where Rocky’s funeral service will be held at 4:30 PM. Interment in East Newark Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.