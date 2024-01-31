Rowan, Geraldine L. “Gerry” 

CLYDE/WATERLOO: Gerry Rowan, 94, passed away, Tuesday evening, January 30, 2024 at Geneva Living Center North.

In keeping with Gerry’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service in Saint John’s Cemetery, Clyde in the spring.

Gerry had requested memorial contributions be directed to North Seneca Ambulance, 1699 North Road, Waterloo, New York 13165.

Gerry was born on August 12, 1929 in Trenton, New York the daughter of the late, Albert D. and Julia E. Sweeting-Petrosino. She was a 1946 graduate of Clyde Central School. She worked in the Accounts Receivable department at North American Philips Seneca Falls until her retirement.

Gerry was a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary of both the American Legion Post 435 and VFW Post 6433 in Waterloo.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura VanDeusan; her sons Peter and Arthur “Kevin” Johnson; a daughter-in-law Shirley Johnson; grandchildren, Todd Freeman and Julie (Lonnie) Peters; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Freeman and Jace and Kylie Paylor; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gerry is preceded in death by her son Richard Johnson; husbands, Peter Johnson and Jerome Rowan; her companion and best friend, George Braun.