Rowell, Charles A.

TEMPE, AZ/WALWORTH: Charles A. Rowell, 82, passed away July 16, 2021 with his wife Sharon and daughter Stacy by his side. Chuck was born in Mohawk, New York to Willard and Roseltha Rowell and was one of nine children.

Chuck grew up in Walworth, New York and graduated from Wayne Central High School where he was a member of the honor society, an outstanding wrestler, band and choir member and senior class president.

In 1960 Chuck graduated from Alfred State Technical Institute with an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science and continued his education through the years earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Phoenix. His career as an engineer took him to several states finally settling in Arizona in 1979 working for Litton Electron Devices and Motorola.

Chuck was a member of Tempe First United Methodist Church for the past 16 years and found meaning in service there as well as treasured relationships. A man of faith he was a Stephen Minister, lay delegate to annual conference, choir member and worked with the Urban Outreach ministry for 12 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Sharon, his daughter Stacy Herring (Darin), grandchildren Emily, Alison, Sarah, Adam and siblings Doris Drechsler, Sonja Wagemaker, Karen Cunnagin (Jeff), brother Kevin Rowell (Gail) and brother-in-law Bob Mast (Rita). He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, sisters Phyllis Hudson, Shirley Urquhart, Caroline Meek and brother Willard Rowell.

A family service will be held in August as well as a family service in New York in September. A commitment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. October 17, 2021 after the Sunday worship service at Tempe First UMC. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him” 1 Cor. 2:9. Remembrance donations may be directed to Tempe First UMC, 215 E. University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281 for the Urban Outreach Ministry or the Music Ministry.