Rowell Sr., Kevin Paul

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Kevin Paul Rowell Sr., 71, passed away February 10, 2024 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Kevin was born in Rochester, New York. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gail, his sons Kevin Jr. “Kip” Rowell (Caroline), and Galen Rowell (Brenda), daughter Sherri Sternbach (Bryan), grandsons Zachary, Blake, Adam, Seth, Jaxon, Bryson, Griffin and his granddaughters Zara and Angel. He’s also survived by siblings Doris Drechsler, Sonja Wagemaker, Karen Cunnagin and Nelson (Cheryl) Nieves. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Phyllis Hudson, Shirley Urquhart, Caroline Meek and brothers Charles Rowell and Willard Rowell. A family service will be held in New York at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. For complete obituary, visit: https://www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/obituary/Kevin-RowellSr.