Rowell, Sr., Willard Duane “Bill” “Willie”

WALWORTH/FLORIDA: Entered into rest on May 28, 2021 at age 79.

Predeceased by his wife: Nancy Washburn; son: George and daughter: Wanda; parents: Willard and Roseltha Rowell; siblings: Phyllis Hudson, Shirley Urquhart and Caroline Meek.

Bill retired from Insulators Union Local 26, Rochester, NY. For many years, Bill was an active member of the Walworth Fire Department and Walworth Volunteer Ambulance where he served as an EMT. Bill had the passion to fly and took flight lessons at the Sodus/Williamson Airport. He spent his final years at Kings Lake in DeBary, FL where he enjoyed clubhouse activities playing cards, shuffle board and bowling with his fellow residents of their community. He also enjoyed his weekly jaunt to the Deland Recreation Center for senior euchre club.

He is survived by his companion of 9 years, Ann Haack; daughters: Christine (Vern) Bagley and Loretta (David) Gage; sons: Harold (Karen) and Willard, Jr. (Jamie) Rowell; sisters: Doris Drechsler, Sonja Wagemaker and Karen (Jeff) Cunnagin; brothers: Charles (Sharon) and Kevin (Gail) Rowell; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

