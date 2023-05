WILLIAMSON: Margaret (Peggy) Ruetz passed away surrounded by her family on May 16, 2023 at age 82. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, brothers, Richard, David, and Thomas. Peggy is survived by her Children, Jeff and his wife, Keira, Lisa Rush, and Dan and his wife, Deanna; long-time friend and companion, Don Seaman, grandchildren, Jennifer, Zachary, Shauni, Derek, Makenzie, and Parker, and great grandchildren, Jade and Luna. She loved spending time with her family and surfing through Facebook on her tablet.