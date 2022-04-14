Ruffle, Charles E.

WOLCOTT: Charles E. Ruffle, 81, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at his home, with his loving and supporting family by his side.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.

Charles was born in Webster, NY, September 19, 1940 the son of the late Lloyd E. and Esther M. (Bush) Ruffle, Sr.

He drove truck for Martin Farms in Port Byron, NY. He enjoyed gardening, going to church and listening to God’s word.

Charles is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (James) Merritt; a sister Joyce Kulp; a brother Guy (Emma) Ruffle; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Sission), who passed away May 10, 2006; a daughter Leona; sisters, Nettie Ruffle and Margurite Catlino; brothers Lloyd, Jr. and Alvin Ruffle, Sr.