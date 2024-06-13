Rugenstein, Barbara H. 

NEWARK: Barbara Rugenstein, 86, passed away on June 10, 2024, at Elm Manor in Canandaigua
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Barbara was born in Newark, on August 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Norley and Helen Tellier Collier. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She spent most of her life working in customer service. She spent many years at Lincoln First Bank and then on to Bell’s Markets where she retired after many years. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Leader, also at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She had been a long time member of the order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years James; three sons Randall (Karen) Rugenstein, Richard (Tammy) Rugenstein, Thomas Rugenstein; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother James Collier; a sister Norma Papoosha.
SODUS: Lyle Comstock, 75, lived a long life before passing away Sunday June 9th, 2024 at his home. In keeping with Lyles’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Sodus Center Firehall on Saturday June 22nd from 1-4pm. A funeral service will be held at Sodus Center Firehall at […]
FAIRPORT/NEWARK: Tim Van Dusen, 75, has consumed his last bite of news and written his last pages of analysis. Facing the world as he found it not as he might have wished it had been, Tim died on June 10th, 2024, of complications from cancer. His intelligence, wit, and wisdom will be remembered by all […]