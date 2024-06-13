Rugenstein, Barbara H. 

NEWARK: Barbara Rugenstein, 86, passed away on June 10, 2024, at Elm Manor in Canandaigua

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Barbara was born in Newark, on August 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Norley and Helen Tellier Collier. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She spent most of her life working in customer service. She spent many years at Lincoln First Bank and then on to Bell’s Markets where she retired after many years. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Leader, also at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She had been a long time member of the order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years James; three sons Randall (Karen) Rugenstein, Richard (Tammy) Rugenstein, Thomas Rugenstein; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother James Collier; a sister Norma Papoosha.

