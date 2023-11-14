Rugenstein, Sheree L. 

LYONS: Sheree L. Rugenstein, 51, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, surrounded by her family at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call from 2-5 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons. A celebration of life will follow.

Memorials in her name, may be made to the Lyons Rod & Gun Club, 656 Leach Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Sheree was born in Beckley, WVA, on April 27, 1972, the daughter of Charles and Joni Davis Pennington. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Nursing, She was a Mental Health Nurse at the Finger Lakes DDSO. She was a member of the Lyons Rod & Gun Club. She loved NASCAR and races at Watkins Glen.

She is survived by her Fiancee’ James Gravino; two daughters Jessica (Brittani) Rugenstein and Alyssa Rugenstein; her father Charles Pennington and Joni (Tim Mullen) Pennington; five step children Kyle (Meghan), Curtis, James, Abby and Noah Gravino; two grandchildren; two brothers John (Holly) and Charles (Lucinda) Pennington.

