Ruliffson, Warren A. 

PALMYRA: Warren passed away on July 15, 2024 at age 81. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Ruliffson; sons, Wayne (Claire) and Barry Ruliffson; grandchildren, Zachary (Ashley), Morgan, and Ian Ruliffson; siblings, James (Mary Pat) Ruliffson and Shelly (Bruce) Simmons; many nieces and nephews.
Warren proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (July 26) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where his celebration of life will be held on Saturday (July 27) at 11 AM.
Contributions in memory of Warren may be directed to Holfield Rod and Gun Club, PO BOX 114, Bloomfield, NY 14469 or Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522. To leave Warren’s family an online condolence, please visit his tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.
LYONS: David J. Lewis, 72, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. David was born in Lyons on March 7, 1952 the son of the late Arthur and Vivian Fuller Lewis. He was a longtime employee of Parklane Construction. He […]