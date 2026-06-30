Rusco Sr., Raymond A.

June 22nd, 2026

Wolcott: Raymond A. Rusco Sr. of Wolcott, NY passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Kathy in Mesa, AZ Monday June 22nd. Raymond missed his 98th birthday by one day.



Raymond was devoted to his wife Phyllis for 70 years, and was a wonderful father. He enjoyed fishing, his motorcycles, and researching genealogy with his sister and nephew. He also served in the Navy. Raymond was known to many as “Fussy” and lived up to that nickname.



Raymond was predeceased by his wife Phyllis and son Raymond Jr. Surviving are his sister Dorothy Wilcox of NY, his daughters Patty (Bob) Fowler of UT, Kathy (Bob) Rusco-Hebblethwaite of AZ, Sheree (Kim) Wright of NY, Andrea (Mark) Heller of FL. He also left behind 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



At the request of Raymond, no services will be held.