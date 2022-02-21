Rush, Sr., Francis “Mike” J  

PALMYRA: Passed away at the age of 92. He was born on September 24, 1929 to Mervyn and Nellie (Nussbaumer) Rush. He was also predeceased by his wife, Isabella; brothers, Samuel, Leslie, Russell, and Vernon; sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Shirley Koester; great-grandson, Tanner J Moulton

Francis is survived by his son, Francis, Jr. (Heather); daughters, Kathleen Giles (Roger) and Nancy Rush (Dan); grandchildren, TJ Moulton (Brie), Angela Moulton Barse, Molly Goodrich (Brian), Michael Rush (Carmella), Benjamin Rush, Jamie (Danielle) Giles, and Jeremiah Giles; great-grandchildren, Chad (Destiny), Zoey, Dylan, Nate, Katie, Brooke, Peyton, Teagan, Morgan; and great-great grandchildren, RaeAna and Braxton. Many nieces, nephew’s, cousins and many friends.

Francis was a local business owner of F. J. Rush & Son, Plumbing, Heating, and Electric, for over 60 yrs. He was also a lifetime member of the Palmyra Fire Department.

Francis proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a B-29 tail gunner in the 509th BW 393rd BS, stationed at Walker AFB in Roswell, NM, where he was also a hurricane hunter.

Family and friends may gather from 4-7 PM on Monday (February 21) at Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. A Funeral Mass for Francis will be offered on Tuesday (February 22), 10:30 AM at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Francis will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. After the cemetery service, a reception will immediately follow at Palmyra Fire Department.

