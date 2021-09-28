Russell III, John “Jack” C.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on September 27, 2021 at age 81.

Predeceased by his parents: John and Cora Russell Jr.; brother: Douglas Russell.

Jack proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a very hard worker and left no task undone. He loved his family time and retirement in Florida. He will be greatly missed by his family and furry companion, Maggie.

Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Delores; children: John C. Russell, IV and Julie (Jerry) Means and Jill (Karl) Couglar; grandchildren: Andrew Russell, Kristi Flax (Jorge Navia), Bradley Russell (Christina Taccone), Emily, Hannah, and Noah Means, Ashley and Sydney Couglar; great grandchildren: Anthony, Alivia, Savannah, Lorelei, Vivian, Cole, and Saige; brother: Gary Russell; sister in law: Nancy (Robert) Storr; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Friday) October 1, 2021 from 12pm – 2pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY 14589.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jack can be directed to the ALS Association, Upstate New York Chapter.

