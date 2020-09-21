Powered by Dark Sky
Russell, Jack B.

by WayneTimes.com
September 21, 2020

NEWARK: Jack B. Russell, 68, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Newark. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Friday (Sept. 25th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  Face masks will be required. Mr. Russell was born in Newark on June 21, 1952 the son of the late James and Doris Doe Russell. Jack was a musician and played in many area bands including The Time Machine. He was a member of the Free Masons. Jack is survived by two children Andrew (Ilona) Russell and Amber (Rob) Shultz; three grandchildren Aubrey, Dalton and Deborah; two sisters Dorrene Porzi and Donna (William) McDonald; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Terry, James, and William; sister Janice Strassburger and a grandson Robert “Bobby” Hakes IV. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. […]

Salerno, Joseph J.

CLYDE: Joseph J. Salerno, 85, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Friends may call on Wednesday, September 23rd  from 5 to 7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W.  Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday (Sept. 24th) at St. John’s […]

