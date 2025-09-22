Russell, Lillian E. 

SODUS: Lillian “Lilly” E. Russell, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at her home with her family by her side.

There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Lillian was born June 4, 1954 in Newark, NY the daughter of the late Floyd L. and Martha E. (DeGalloway) Russell, Sr. She was a line worker for Xerox, Webster, where she tested copiers to be shipped worldwide.

Lilly is survived by her sisters; Jeanne (Mark) Reynolds and Shirley Russell-Ortiz and brother; Floyd Russell, Jr. and nephews; Jose Esquilin and Kenneth Ortiz.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son, Billy LeRoy Russell and brother, Lloyd Russell.

Because of her love of all animals, especially cats, donations in Lillian’s memory can be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or their website; waynehumane.org.