Russell, Robert C.

NEWARK: Robert C. Russell, 57, of Turner Rd, died Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. Friends may call Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Service to follow at 1pm at funeral home. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.

Bob was born in Canandaigua on May 15, 1964 the son of Claude and Carol Windsor Russell. He was a member of the Palmyra Moose Club.

He is survived by his mother Carol Russell; uncles John and Gordon Windsor; and friends at the Palmyra Moose Club.

He was predeceased by his father Claude in 2000 and brother Eric in 2017.

Special thanks to his aide Ruth Hamblet for the special care given to Robert.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.