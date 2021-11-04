Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 5th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Russell, Robert C.

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2021

NEWARK: Robert C. Russell, 57, of Turner Rd, died Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. Friends may call Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Service to follow at 1pm at funeral home. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. 

Bob was born in Canandaigua on May 15, 1964 the son of Claude and Carol Windsor Russell.  He was a member of the Palmyra Moose Club. 

He is survived by his mother Carol Russell; uncles John and Gordon Windsor; and friends at the Palmyra Moose Club. 

He was predeceased by his father Claude in 2000 and brother Eric in 2017. 

Special thanks to his aide Ruth Hamblet for the special care given to Robert. 

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Swann, Ralph E.

LYONS: Ralph E. Swann, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 10 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Newark Cemetery, N. Main St. in Newark Mr. Swann was born in Lyons, NY on April 29, 1940 the son […]

Read More
Russell, Robert C.

NEWARK: Robert C. Russell, 57, of Turner Rd, died Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. Friends may call Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Service to follow at 1pm at funeral home. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery.  Bob was born in Canandaigua on May 15, 1964 the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square