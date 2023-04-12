Powered by Dark Sky
April 12th 2023, Wednesday
Russell, Ronald B. 

by WayneTimes.com
April 12, 2023

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on April 9, 2023 at the age of 71. He is predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Bernice Russell; brother, Gary Russell. Survived by his sisters, Dawn (Brian Seymour) Russell, Carol (Jeff) Wimberly, Kris (John) Russell Spicciati; uncle, Sam (Maracita Moore) Marks; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ron retired from Lollypop Farm after working 43 years. He loved his dogs, was a huge car enthusiast and a very kind and loving man that enjoyed spending time with his family.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours Saturday, April 15th 1PM - 3PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 3PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to

Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

