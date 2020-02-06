Rust, Ronald Craig

GREENWOOD, SOUTH CAROLINA: Age 59, husband of Anne Ashlaw Rust, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born May 8,1960, in Malone, New York, he was a son of the late Ronald G. and Emily Bracy Rust. He attended Sodus High School in Sodus, NY, Canton ATC/State Univ. of New York, and Paul Smith College. Craig was a US Army Veteran and was employed with VELUX of Greenwood. He formerly owned and operated North Myrtle Beach Window Cleaning and Screen Repair. A member of New Covenant Church in Greenwood, he was also a member of the American Legion of North Myrtle Beach. Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are two daughters, Rachel and husband Noland Silman of Charlottesville, VA, and Emily Taylor of Sodus Point, NY; three sisters, Laura and husband Melvin Montgomery of Winthrop, NY, Cindy Brautigam of Red Creek, NY, and Jan and husband Dale Van Steen of Winthrop, NY; two brothers, Roger and wife Ellen Rust of Shortsville, NY, and Thomas Rust of North Rose, NY; four grandchildren, Shane Reese, Mckenzie Wray, Brooks Silman and Jaimin Silman. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Dickinson A Service will be held at Cross Creek Church, 3700 Route 31 Palmyra, NY, at 3 p.m.on Saturday February 22, 2020. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the VFW Post 6778, 4306 Route 31, Palmyra, NY.