Winder, Ruth E. (Markham)

Sodus: Age 92, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Newark Wayne Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Alta Markham; husband, Paul Winder; daughter, Lori Winder; brothers, Harold (Shirley) Markham and James (Charlotte) Markham; and sister, Margarett (Warren) Herman. Ruth is survived by her children, Charles (Mary Lou) Scouten of Penfield, Paul (Joan) Winder of Lyons, Edward (Laurie) Winder of Sodus, David Winder of Sodus Point, Paula (Cory) Lane of Wolcott, and Suzanne (Daniel) Evans of Sodus; brothers, Milton (Lucille) Markham and Charles (Nancy) Markham; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a loving, caring mother of seven who loved her antiques and dolls.

There will be a graveside service, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Rte 88, Sodus, NY at 1pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.