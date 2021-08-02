Ruth, Grace K.

NEWARK: Grace passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 22, 2021 one day shy of her 99th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Ruth and sister Pauline Bentz. Survived by her children Larry (Jacqueline) Ruth and Gregory Ruth; grandchildren, Joshua Ruth, Nathanael Ruth, Rachel Klos, Russell Ruth, Robert Ruth and Daniel Ruth; great grandchildren, Kaelyn Ruth, Juliana Ruth, Isabelle Gritsavage, Christian Ruth and Sennia Ruth; extended family and friends.

She enjoyed knitting and working in her flower garden. Grace was active with her church back in Fort Washington, PA as well as having been a member of the ladies auxiliary with the Fort Washington Fire Department.

Family and friends gathered for a time of visitation on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1-3PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11AM at the Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. A memorial service to celebrate Grace’s life will be offered on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11AM, at West Walworth Zion United Methodist Church, 3960 West Walworth Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Pastors Jacqueline Ruth and Todd Goddard will co-officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Grace may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.