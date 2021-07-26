Powered by Dark Sky
July 27th 2021, Tuesday
Ruth, Grace K.

by WayneTimes.com
July 26, 2021

NEWARK:  Grace passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 22, 2021 one day shy of her 99th birthday.  She is predeceased by her husband Robert Ruth and sister Pauline Bentz. Survived by her children Larry (Jacqueline) Ruth and Gregory Ruth; grandchildren, Joshua Ruth, Nathaniel Ruth, Rachel Klose, Russell Ruth, Robert Ruth and Daniel Ruth; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ruth, Juliana Ruth, Christian Ruth and Sennia Ruth; extended family and friends.

She enjoyed knitting and working in her flower garden. Grace was active with her church back in Fort Washington, PA as well as having been a member of the ladies auxiliary with the Fort Washington Fire Department.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 1-3PM  at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  A graveside service will be offered on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11AM at the Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.  In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Grace may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

