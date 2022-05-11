Ruth, Larry L. 

WALWORTH: Larry L. Ruth, age 82, entered his well-earned eternity May 1 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jacqueline, and four adult children, Joshua (Amanda), Nathanael (Adele), Rachel (Timothy) and Russell (Stephanie). Granddaughters are Kaelyn (Tre), Juliana (Tyler), Isabelle, Emily, and Yvaine, his brother, Gregory, and two nephews, Gregory Jr. and Daniel. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert, and Grace Ruth.

Larry was an art educator for 41 years having taught for two years at Sodus Central and 39 years at Wayne Central. He was very much a teacher advocate serving as president for the Wayne Central Teachers Association and Wayne County Teachers Association. In that capacity he was a founding member of what was the WCTA Federal Credit Union, now known as Reliant. He was a representative for NYSUT and was on the Board of Directors for NEA/NY. He served on various committees for National Education Association and on their Board of Directors.

Larry was an Eagle Scout and in his younger years worked at BSA Camp in the Adirondacks. He was an assistant scout master in Webster. He was especially proud that two of his sons earned their Eagle Award.

As an avocation he was an historian and collector of World War II weapons, authoring seven books on the M1 Carbine. He was also active with the 91st Bomb Group 8th Air Force as a result of his uncle’s service during WWII flying B-17’s. He held various positions with the Sons of the American Legion Ontario Post as his grandfather had served in WWI.

Larry was active in his community serving twenty plus years on the Walworth Planning Board and Wayne County Planning Board, and eight years as Walworth Town Councilman. He was also on the Board of Directors for Wayne County Action Program.

He was a faithful member of the Walworth and West Walworth Zion United Methodist Churches. Calling hours will be held on Friday (May 20) from 4 - 7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. His celebration of life will be Saturday (May 21) at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main Street, Walworth NY at 11:00 AM with a reception following at the American Legion Post 428 in Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Larry and his love for his cats, Miss Kitty and Nixnootz may be directed to Wayne County SPCA, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Larry’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.