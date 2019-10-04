Ryan, Carolyn Dorothy (Beal) 

NEWARK: Carolyn Dorothy (Beal) Ryan, 99, entered eternal peace on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home with her daughters by her side. Family and friends may attend a memorial service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, NY at a time to be announced. Burial will take place in Fairville Cemetery. Carolyn was born the daughter of the late George and Meda (Hauswirth) Beal on November 28, 1919 on the family farm in Lyons, NY. She spent her young life in the Lyons area, graduating from Lyons High School class of 1936 and was the last surviving member of her class. After graduation she worked at Home Decorators in the Commercial Building in Newark, secretary for the Newark Community Center, part time secretary for the New York State Field Archers Association, and sales secretary at Bloomer Brothers/Fold-Pak, retiring in 1979 after 27 years. In retirement, Carolyn and her husband, Stan, enjoyed their winter home in Port Charlotte, FL. Later, she was a card playing member of the Newark-Arcadia Senior group. She was an avid reader. Carolyn and Stan built their home on Lea Drive in Newark in 1952, raised their two daughters there, and stayed in her home until her death, two months before her 100th birthday. Carolyn will be remembered by her daughters Bonnie (Chester) Smith of FL. and Gail (Kenneth) Podd of PA; five grandchildren: Matthew Smith, Walter (Mary) Smith, Rebeccah McCarthy, Rachel (Grant) Sitta and Sarah (Ryan) Barclay; three great-grandchildren: Adalyn Dorothy Sitta, Elijah Harrison Barclay, and Gabriel Kenneth Barclay; niece, Patty Beal and nephew, John (Carole) Beal; her caregivers: Amanda Tirado-Jacob, Linda Jones, Sharon Earl, Mary Hudson, Tara Curia, Tanya Butler and Brittani Kinch. Carolyn was predeceased in 1996 by husband, Stanley Ryan and a brother, Raymond Beal. In memory of Carolyn, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to her church for 79 years, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com