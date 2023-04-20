Ryan, Edith

NEWARK: Edith Ryan, 98, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 West Miller St., Newark, NY 14513. Edith’s memorial service will follow visitation at 12 p.m. Burial in Marion Cemetery.

In memory of Edith, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, P.O Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, Tennesee 38101.

Edith was born the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (Gleason) Case on Friday, January 30, 1925, in Phelps, NY. Edith attended Newark High School and worked at Xerox for twenty years until her retirement. Edith enjoyed crafting, gardening, and spending time with family whenever she could.

Edith will be remembered by her daughter, Elaine Meyers; grandchildren Garry Akins, Lorri (Douglas) Keyton, Francis (Kathy) Ryan, Patrick Ryan, Timothy (Brian) Ryan, Shannon Ryan, Erick (Amy) Ryan and Jennifer Rotondo; and many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Edith was predeceased by her husband, Francis P. Ryan, her sons Francis, Kerry and Sterling Ryan, grandson Kerry Akins, and numerous brothers and sisters.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.