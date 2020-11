NEWARK: Entered into rest on November 12, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by his son, David Ryan; daughter, Shery Klemenz; Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy; children, Ron (Debra Schipper) Ryan, and Donna (Ken) Doane; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc., 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion,com