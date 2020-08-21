Ryan, Malaine M.

GATES, NY: On Sunday, August 16, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful, caring soul at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norine Callahan and husband, Daniel Ryan. Mourned by her children Shannon (Andy) Struzik, Carrie Ryan, T’Aire Ryan, Colby Ryan-Aubert, and Tremayne Ryan. Beloved grandmother of Ryan and Braden Struzik. Survived by siblings Michele (Lynn) Prame, Marlene (Dana) Roehrig, Michael (Donna) Callahan and Mariann (Fred) Stiles, and many nieces and nephews. Malaine’s love of children and family knew no bounds. While a nurse by profession, being a mother and grandmother was her passion. “Mother’s hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.” Interment at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Malaine may be directed to the NICU at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, Larry and Cindy Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 East River Road, P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627/585-273-5114. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.