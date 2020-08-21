Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 21st 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Ryan, Malaine M.

by WayneTimes.com
August 21, 2020

GATES, NY: On Sunday, August 16, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful, caring soul at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norine Callahan and husband, Daniel Ryan. Mourned by her children Shannon (Andy) Struzik, Carrie Ryan, T’Aire Ryan, Colby Ryan-Aubert, and Tremayne Ryan.  Beloved grandmother of Ryan and Braden Struzik.  Survived by siblings Michele (Lynn) Prame, Marlene (Dana) Roehrig, Michael (Donna) Callahan and Mariann (Fred) Stiles, and many nieces and nephews. Malaine’s love of children and family knew no bounds. While a nurse by profession, being a mother and grandmother was her passion. “Mother’s hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.” Interment at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY.  Expressions of sympathy in memory of Malaine may be directed to the NICU at the Golisano Children’s Hospital, Larry and Cindy Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 East River Road, P.O. Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627/585-273-5114.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ryan, Malaine M.

GATES, NY: On Sunday, August 16, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful, caring soul at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norine Callahan and husband, Daniel Ryan. Mourned by her children Shannon (Andy) Struzik, Carrie Ryan, T’Aire Ryan, Colby Ryan-Aubert, and Tremayne Ryan.  Beloved grandmother of Ryan and Braden Struzik.  Survived by […]

Read More
Heltzel, William H. “Bill”

CANANDAIGUA/FAIRPORT: Passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Bill was born in Fairport, NY on September 22, 1940 to the late John Henry Franklin and Harriet Ann Heltzel and is survived by his sister Nancy Ann Wint. Bill was a 1940 graduate of Fairport High School and was in the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square