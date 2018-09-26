Ryckbost Gladys M. (Collier)

NEWARK: Gladys Marie Ryckbost, 95, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Newark Manor Nursing Home. Gladys was born to the late Jacob and Minnie (Buechner) Collier on November 20, 1922, in Arcadia (Marion), NY. She spent her early life in the Marion area, graduating from Marion High School in 1941. Gladys loved music. She played the French horn in her high school band, achieving honors ratings in the New York State School Music Association Competition Festival in 1938 and 1939. She also served as president of her high school senior class. Gladys married Albert Ryckbost of East Palmyra in July 1943, and together they raised a family of five children. In addition to Al’s banking career, she and Albert grew cabbage and raised chickens to provide funds for the Christian school education of their children. She worked part-time for Sibley’s Department Store in Newark for many years, where she enjoyed working with the public and her co-workers. Gladys was a long-time member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and was a supporter of East Palmyra Christian School. She served on various committees in these organizations. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. She loved to bake and made wonderful pies, cookies, and special cinnamon rolls that were enjoyed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gladys will be remembered by her twin daughters, Diane (John) Boers of Grand Rapids, MI, and Donna Achterhof of Round Hill, VA; her sons, John (Kathy) Ryckbost of Newark, William (Diane) Ryckbost of Holland, MI, and Thomas (Amy) Ryckbost of Grand Rapids, MI, as well as 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was predeceased by husband, Albert Ryckbost, in 1989; grandson, Steven John Boers; son-in-law, Kenneth Achterhof; brothers, Raymond, Harold, Arthur, and Ralph Collier; sisters, Lucille VerHeecke and Hazel Monje. Her family will greet friends and relatives at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Road, East Palmyra, on Friday, September 28th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. After the visitation, the funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church followed by burial in East Palmyra Cemetery. In memory of Gladys, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra-Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Memories and condolences to the family may be made at watermanfuneralhome.com.