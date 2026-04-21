Rynkiewicz, Thomas J. “Pollock”

Williamson: Tom Rynkiewicz, 90, passed away Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Tom was born on January 13, 1935 in Luzerne PA, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Golembeski) Rynkiewicz. He served in the US Army from 1957 – 1959 earning the rank of PFC. He was a graduate of RIT. He worked as a Machinist at Parker Hannifin in Clyde.

Tom was very proud of his Polish heritage. He was an avid card player, and a very good pool player, loved Indy racing and playing football parlays and squares. His favorite team for many years was the Miami Dolphins.

“Pollock” is survived by his wife of 68 years Laura (Larkin); his daughter Laura “Toni” (Mark) Reynolds; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents Tom is preceded in death by his son Thomas Jr. and his brother Richard.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday May 2, from 11 AM to noon at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A memorial service will be at noon at the funeral home. Burial, with full military honors will follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.