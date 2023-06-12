Powered by Dark Sky
Safford, Terry Lee

June 12, 2023

NEWARK: Terry Lee Safford, age 79, died June 9, 2023. Friends may call Wednesday, June 14, 4- 8 PM at the Schulz- Pusateri  Funeral  Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark . Funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 15, at 10 AM, at St. Michael’s Church  in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Flight Central  or a charity of one’s choice.

Terry was born in Malone,  NY. March 29, 1944, son of Walter and Clarissa Wood  Safford. He worked 30 years for General Motors ( Rochester Products), and retired in 1992. 

Terry was a member of the American War Dads of Palmyra, Sons of the American Legion in Newark, Newark Elks 1249, Palmyra Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Deland Florida, Chaplin of the VFW Auxiliary in Newark, and St. Michael’s Church in Newark. 

Terry is survived by sisters: Beverly, Gail, Charlene, & Sandra. Brothers: Steven, and Brian; nieces and nephews, especially Steven Paul, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews. Longtime friend Rosalie and Paul Rice, extended family, other sister Sally Long, other brothers, Randy and Philip DeCann of California. Predeceased by all immediate family members, Mother and Father.

Visit: www.legacy.com

Safford, Terry Lee

