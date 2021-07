FLORIDA: Born February 17, 1963, passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2021. Sue was the daughter of the late Joyce Shoemaker Tosca and Harry Shoemaker. She is survived by her loving husband Tony Safian, her brother Danny Shoemaker and sisters Penny Shoemaker Lopez (Marc Edwards). Friends and Family are invited to honor Sue’s life by attending a celebration of life to be held at the Wolcott American Legion on July 11, 2021 at 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY from 2-7 pm, following a short graveside service at 1 pm at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.