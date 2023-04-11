Powered by Dark Sky
April 11th 2023, Tuesday
Sakowski, Thomas R. 

April 11, 2023

SAVANNAH: Thomas Sakowski, 58, passed away Friday, April 7, 2022, with his family by his side, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be Saturday, June 3 at noon at Lauralville Landing, Water Street, Clyde.

Tom was born on August 22, 1964, in Syracuse the son of the late Chester F. and Dolores S. (Maholick) Sakowski.  He worked as a lineman for several contractors, last for Time Warner in Austin TX. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and working in his garden.

He is survived by his daughter Renee Sakowski; sisters Theresa (Gary) King, Karen Lapp, Lorraine (Thomas) Whitcomb and Susan Sakowski;  brothers Chester (Ann), Michael and Timothy Sakowski; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents Tom is preceded in death by a niece Hayley King and a great niece Taylor King-Carr.

