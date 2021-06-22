Salamida, Anthony Francis “Tony”

WALWORTH: On Wednesday June 16th 2021, Anthony Francis Salamida passed away at the age of 41. Anthony was born on August 8,1979, in Newport News, VA to Joann Lewis Freeman and Stanly Darnell Freeman. In 1990, at the age of 10, Anthony was legally adopted by Dominic Paul Salamida and Constance Louise (Gault) Salamida In Palmyra, NY. He spent most of his childhood and young adult years living in Palmyra and Geneva New York. He later lived in Los Angeles, CA where he studied at Los Angeles Film School, graduating cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Filmography and an associates in business. Anthony was a gifted artist in music and cinema. He played a part in the movie “The Bunker” and “Knight of Cups’. He wrote and produced songs and produced documentaries as well. He was a gifted lyricist with an infectious smile and a hardy laugh. He was an NBA and Micheal Jordan fan who loved to play basketball himself. He was an advocate and protector of his brother David. He was a loving brother and friend to all of us. Anthony was predeceased by his biological mother Joann Lewis Freeman, his brother Stanly Darnell Freeman Jr, and his brother Terry Laurice Freeman. He is survived by his biological father Stanly Darnell Freeman, adoptive parents Dominic Paul Salamida and Constance Louise (Gault) Salamida, as well as his two sons Demitry and Romeo. Anthony is also survived by adoptive siblings Tonia Long, Marty Salamida, Suzanne (Joseph) Russo, Tamar Wiegel, Shawn (Kathy) Salamida, Dominic (Ginger) Salamida, Thomas (Carolyn) Salamida, Mary (Thomas) Cronquist, John Paul (Elizabeth) Salamida, and David Salamida, as well as biological siblings Jessica Freeman, Jessica Locket, and Alexis Freeman. He is also survived by many biological and adoptive cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church (St. Benedict Parish), 95 North Main Street, Canandaigua, NY, 14424. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Canandaigua, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Anthony’s surviving children. Donations can be sent by Venmo to @Shawn-Salamida, or by mail to Shawn Salamida, 8764 Hawkeye Court, Pensacola, FL 32506. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.