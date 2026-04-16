Salamone, Bonnie L.

NEWARK - Bonnie L. Salamone, 65, of Newark, NY, passed away on April 14, 2026, at home.

She was born on December 12, 1960, in Newark, NY, to Elmer Frank and Dorthy Schwartz. Bonnie graduated from Newark High School and went on to work as an assembler at Spinco. She was known as a caring mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, John Salamone; sons Mark and Matthew McCloskey; Jay and Robert Alee; daughter Brandy Abbott; sisters Robin Rector and Rebecca Frank-Jandreau; several grandchildren and a great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Frank, mother, Dorthy Frank, and brother, Richard Frank.

Bonnie enjoyed drawing, spending time with family, and playing PC games.

A celebration of life will be held on July 18, 2026, at their home starting at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any charity of your choice in honor of Bonnie Salamone.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.