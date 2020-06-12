Salamone, Samuel J.

ONTARIO: Died at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was 91 years of age having been born to Joseph and Bertha of Rock Glen, NY on March 6,1929. Samuel served his country in the United States Marine Corps, owned three businesses and loved his family more than anything. He will be lovingly remembered for his selfless, kind and gentle spirit, his tireless ambition and matchless work ethic, his many wonderful talents and his special sense of humor. He is our hero and inspiration. Samuel is predeceased by his sweetheart of 63 years, Sheila (passed away on April 11, 2012); survived by his sons Paul (Jane) and Robert (Charnette); beloved daughter Carol; 8 grandchildren, Chuck (Lori), Robbie (Melissa), Charcy (Dave), Brian, Carrie (Brian), Scott, Samuel and Sarah; 9 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Gianna, Lily, Sophie, Audrey, Brea, Evan, Aria and Alex; as well as 4 brothers, Danny, Philip (Joann), Jimmy (Alice) and Gerald; sister-in-law Marie, extended family and friends. Friends and family are invited to gather on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4 to 8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Due to Covid-19, ten visitors will be invited to enter the building at a time to pay their respects and see the family, all visitors must wear their mask and adhere to social distancing. A service to celebrate the life of Samuel will be offered on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11AM at the Eastside Christian Church, 3944 West Walworth Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment is scheduled for 2PM at the Fair Mount Cemetery in Red Creek, NY. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.