Salber, Mary Arlene (Knuth)

IRONDEQUOIT/MACEDON: Mary Arlene Salber, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, with her family by her side.

Mary’s funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021 at Christ the King Church, 445 Kings Highway South, Rochester, NY 14617. Entombment in Irondequoit Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit stjude.org.

Mary Arlene Salber, beloved wife of Conrad, mother of Jim (Cathrine) Salber and Kathy (Hugh) Rigby and grandmother of Rachel, Zachary, Sean, and Scott; great-grandmother of Savannah, Kayla, Aleah, and Maya. She grew up in Rochester, NY, on Norton Street, graduating from Nazareth High School. There, she won a poetry writing competition, and her poem was published.

Mary was a devout Catholic who enjoyed going to mass at St. Cecilia’s Church every Sunday. She was an avid reader. It was very fitting that she worked in Eastridge High School as a Library Assistant. She was the family card shark who taught us all to play. No family gathering was complete without a card game, which she rarely lost. She loved to dance with Conrad, which they regularly did with their many friends - often at St. Cecilia’s. She loved beautiful clothes and shopping. She also liked crocheting and games like bocci, which we often played at the family cottage at the Thousand Islands. She enjoyed being with friends and family and was a warm and sociable person, adored by her family, beloved by many.

Mary was predeceased by husband, Conrad Salber; a brother, Rodney Knuth.

