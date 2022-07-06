Salerno, James C. “Jim”

MARION: Passed away at Huntington Living Center on July 3, 2022 at age 84.

Jim was born in Lyons, NY, raised in Newark, and was a graduate of Newark High School Class of 1956.

Jim was a crane operator with CP Ward and with Bear Erectors until retirement. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and member and Past President of the Pioneer Gas Engine Association. He enjoyed gardening, farming, collecting antique gas engines, tractors and equipment.

He was predeceased by his wife: Dolores A. Salerno in 2009; daughter: Tiffany Salerno; parents: Josephine and James V. Salerno; step mother: Jackie Salerno, mother and father in law: Martha and Albert Heald.

Jim is survived by his four children: Christopher Salerno, Danielle (William) Cooney, James (Deanna) and Terry Salerno; grandson: Jonathan Cook; brothers: John (Dolores B.), Charles (Gail), and Larry (Esther) Salerno; sisters in law: Ruby (Larry) Heald-Frey and Valorie (Steven) McDonald; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 11, 2022 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Burial will be held on (Tuesday) July 12, 2022 at 11am in East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pioneer Gas Engine Association, c/o Richard Vanderbrook: 5463 Beam Hill Road, Marion, NY 14505

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com