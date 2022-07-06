Salerno, James C. “Jim”

MARION: Passed away at Huntington Living Center on July 3, 2022 at age 84.
Jim was born in Lyons, NY, raised in Newark, and was a graduate of Newark High School Class of 1956.
Jim was a crane operator with CP Ward and with Bear Erectors until retirement. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and member and Past President of the Pioneer Gas Engine Association. He enjoyed gardening, farming, collecting antique gas engines, tractors and equipment.
He was predeceased by his wife: Dolores A. Salerno in 2009; daughter: Tiffany Salerno; parents: Josephine and James V. Salerno; step mother: Jackie Salerno, mother and father in law: Martha and Albert Heald.
Jim is survived by his four children: Christopher Salerno, Danielle (William) Cooney, James (Deanna) and Terry Salerno; grandson: Jonathan Cook; brothers: John (Dolores B.), Charles (Gail), and Larry (Esther) Salerno; sisters in law: Ruby (Larry) Heald-Frey and Valorie (Steven) McDonald; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on (Monday) July 11, 2022 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Burial will be held on (Tuesday) July 12, 2022 at 11am in East Newark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pioneer Gas Engine Association, c/o Richard Vanderbrook: 5463 Beam Hill Road, Marion, NY 14505
NEWARK: Daniel W. Brown, 72, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. Please join the family from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Newark American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY 14513 for Daniel’s celebration of life. All other services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, please consider […]
WOLCOTT: Age 60 passed away peacefully at home July 3rd, 2022 surrounded by her two loving daughters. Predeceased by her mother Carolyn and father Marvin. Survived by her 2 daughters Natalie and Molly, ex-husband Mark, sisters Stephanie, Brenda (Chuck). Nieces and nephews Lacy (Tim), Tucker, Cody (Stephanie), Eric (Mariah), Laura, Tommy. Puppies, Stella Jixer Monty. […]