August 17, 2023
Salerno, Mary L.

by WayneTimes.com
August 17, 2023

LYONS: Mary L. Salerno, age 89, died Monday, August 14, 2023 at Newark Wayne Hospital . Friends may call Saturday, August 19, 2023 12 to 1:30 PM at the Boeheim Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street Lyons, services to follow calling hours at 1:30. Memorials to St. Jude foundation.

Mary was born in Huron, October 20, 1933, daughter of Merton and Ruth Crocker Burnett. 

Mary worked for General Electric in her early years and 20+ years at IEC in Newark. She was a foster grandmother at Lyons Elementary , and a Home Health Aide for Fingerlakes Home Health . She was a member of the American Legion auxiliary in Newark and Lyons Rod and Gun Club . She enjoyed going out to dinner, and a good party now and then. She loved to dance.

Survived by her son Dan(Elaine) Salerno , Loving companion Bruce Kidder, Brother Junior Burnett, several step grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Raymond Salerno, son Donald, brothers Donald and Bill Burnett. Visit www.legacy.com

